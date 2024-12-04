The much-loved comedy Bhagam Bhag is set to make a comeback after 18 years, with producers officially confirming the sequel. The film, which is currently in the scripting stage, is expected to go on floors by mid-2025. However, Govinda, one of the stars of the original film, has revealed that he hasn’t been contacted about the project.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Govinda shared, “Nobody has approached me for Bhagam Bhag 2, or sat down for a discussion. There are stories of me doing not just Bhagam Bhag 2, but many other sequels, including Partner. I know sequels are popular today, but one should not go by beliefs, suggestions, and popularity. If I do a project, I must discuss it in its entirety—from the remuneration to the script, my character, and the director.”

The rights for Bhagam Bhag 2 were acquired by Sarita Ashwin Varde of Roaring River Productions from Shemaroo Entertainment, and the film is being produced jointly by the two entities. Sarita commented on the long wait for the sequel, stating, “A special film like Bhagam Bhag deserves a sequel just as special. When the time was right, we decided to take the plunge.”

The producers have assured fans that the sequel will be “madder, crazier, and funnier.” While there is speculation about whether the original trio of Govinda, Akshay Kumar, and Paresh Rawal will return, the star cast is yet to be finalized. Fans eagerly await further updates.