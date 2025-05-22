"Assamese Cinema can run well, will not give up".

"Some tell stories, others live them".

These weren’t just words—they were a challenge hurled at a time when regional cinema struggled to find its footing. A spark lit in the heart of a small-town boy sneaking into dimly lit theatres of the 60s, mesmerized by the silver screen, unaware that one day, he himself would become the architect of a cinematic revolution. This is the story of Munin Baruah—the fearless dreamer, the master storyteller, and the man whose vision gave Assamese cinema its golden glow.

"A life behind the scenes"

Capturing the soul of Assamese cinema, 'Bhaimon Da', this 6-crore Assamese biopic is a cinematic tribute that pulls back the curtain on a remarkable legacy. Written and directed by Sasanka Samer and produced by Shyamanta Gautam, the film is inspired by the life and work of the legendary Munin Baruah — a trailblazing director and screenwriter who helped shape the golden era of Assamese cinema.

With Vanchinathan Murugesan as the director of photography, the film painstakingly recreates 1952 Golaghat — right down to the finest detail, including the iconic 'Assam Mail' passenger train from the 1950s. Bhaimon Da isn’t just a film — it’s a heartfelt homage to a visionary who transformed Assamese storytelling on the silver screen.

This film, based on the life of acclaimed filmmaker Munin Barua, features performances by many popular actors, actresses, and singers.

The revival of the Assamese film industry

The biopic not only highlighted the struggles and milestones of the Assamese film industry but also paid tribute to Brajen Baruah, a pioneering figure whose iconic film Dr. Bezbaruah earned the National Award for Best Feature Film in a Regional Language. It also showcased the 'Hur Bahini'—a collective initiative by Assamese artists in the 1950s who came together to support and raise funds for people affected by devastating floods.

"Stars were born in Munia Barua's movies"

From Jatin Bora to Zubeen Garg, Bhaimon Da aka Munin Barua paved the silver screen way for these stars. In 2000, his film Hiya Diya Niya featuring Jatin Bora and musically Zubeen Garg became a first 'blockbuster hit' in Assamese cinema, which helped to revive the Assamese film industry. And that is how the popular term 'Zubeen-Jatin-Munin' was born. His another film, Dinabandhu received National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Assamese in 2005.

Exposing the financial wound — piracy

One of the standout aspects of Bhaimon Da is its bold decision to address the pressing issue of piracy that continues to plague the Assamese film industry. Through powerful dialogues and situational portrayals, the film sheds light on how digital piracy — especially illegal streaming and downloads — has led to massive financial losses for filmmakers. It doesn’t just touch upon the surface, but delves deep into how piracy discourages investment, reduces production budgets, and threatens the very survival of regional cinema. Beyond the digital age, the widespread circulation of unauthorized VCDs is shown to have diluted the charm and unique experience of watching Assamese movies in theatres, undermining the cultural value of cinema. By spotlighting this harsh reality, Bhaimon Da not only honours Munin Baruah’s legacy but also advocates for protecting the future of Assamese filmmaking.

Loopholes and shortcomings noted by IndiaTodayNE

While the film ambitiously attempts to trace a significant legacy, it falters in execution at several points. One of the noticeable issues was the abrupt transition of years—edited so hastily that viewers might miss the contextual shift entirely. The overall editing, in fact, lacked finesse; the rapid cuts compromised the narrative flow and stripped the film of a smooth cinematic rhythm.

The movie began in a promising, storytelling tone, with Shiva Prasad Thakur narrating his favourite student Munin Barua's film journey but unfortunately, that narrative consistency was lost midway. The first half suffered from a sluggish pace and a somewhat disoriented narrative structure, leaving the audience confused rather than curious.

The second half, however, did attempt a revival—most notably with the introduction of Zubeen Garg. This moment electrified the cinema hall, but the portrayal of Garg fell disappointingly short. Depicted primarily in a drunken state, the character neither did justice to the iconic stature of Zubeen Garg nor reflected his real-life persona accurately, especially in terms of appearance and presence.

Jayanta Hazarika’s character was introduced with minimal context, rendering the entry vague and underwhelming. Likewise, Arghadeep Baruah’s character—portrayed as Munin Baruah’s closest confidant—was not developed meaningfully, appearing and exiting the story with little impact.

The perfect director's cut

The emotional depth of Sasanka Samir’s direction shines most brilliantly in the film’s final scene—a moment that gently tugs at the heartstrings. Munin Barua’s son, Rijjo, pulls off a heartfelt surprise by reopening the long-shut Chitralekha theatre in his father’s hometown, just so people could watch the very film that celebrates his legacy. As the old projector flickers to life and the audience gathers, what follows is not just a cinematic moment, but an emotional homecoming. When Munin quietly turns to his son and says, "Thank you," it’s more than just gratitude—it’s a father’s pride, a reconciliation of hearts, and the healing of a bond long frayed by silence and distance.

Bhaimon Da is a moving tribute that captures the heart of Assamese cinema through the story of one of its brightest torchbearers. A must-watch for lovers of regional film, it reminds us why storytelling — and those who dare to live it — truly matter.

The film boasts a massive ensemble cast of over 360 artists, including Bondip Sharma, Yashashree Bhuyan, Gunakor Dev Goswami, Pakiza Begum, Anurag Bora, Samudragupta Dutta, Arghadeep Baruah, Kaushik Bharadwaj, Harpal Saikia, Geetarth Sharma, Nirupam Saikia, Jay Saikia, Deepjyoti Keot, Partha Pratim Saikia, Shilpi Shikha Bora, and Vaibhavi Goswami, among others. The sound design is crafted by Amrit Pritam and Devjeet Changmai, while Pritam Khaound has taken care of the film's editing. With scenes shot across more than 120 diverse locations, the film brings depth, scale, and authenticity to its cinematic world.

Rating: 3.5/5

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