Word has spread all around the jungle and a flower has bloomed wearing a pair of shorts. Welcome to Amar Kaushik’s world of Bhediya, the story of a shape-shifting werewolf. Yes, you heard that right, not only do snakes carry licenses to be shapeshifters but now bhediyas also do.

The trailer of the Bhediya movie has been released on October 19 where Varun Dhawan plays the role of the werewolf and Kriti Sanon is his doctor.

The film starts with questions where Varun asked his doctor why the wolfs attacked him specifically?

And Kriti Sanon replies that maybe the wolf actually wants to kill you or maybe because what you're calling trouble is actually a great responsibility.

Bhediya is the story of a young man whose world has gone wild and crazy after being bitten by a wolf. When people tend to lose their hearing is somehow heightened. Foul smells have turned into fragrances and fragments of human bones were recovered from his stools.

The film's underlying theme is also about dealing with one's inner problems. While the trailer might be frightening, it also has some amusing one-liners that will make you laugh.

The song 'Jungle Jungle Baat Chali Hai' that plays at the end of the trailer is a huge hit that sticks with you.