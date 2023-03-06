Actor become director Ajay Devgn plays a prisoner who is forced to assist a team of police officers after they are ambushed by a group of drug traffickers in his forthcoming film 'Bholaa'.

The trailer introduces the primary plot of the movie while also showcasing many of the action-packed stunts that will be performed as Ajay tries to hold off the criminals as the police get back up. Tabu portrays the wounded police officer who needs Ajay's assistance to survive.

The targeted attack on the police officers appears to take place over the course of one night in the majority of the movie. In exchange for his assistance in stopping the smugglers, Tabu, who is aware of Bholaa's risky past as a criminal, offers him the chance to meet his young daughter. Bholaa does agree to take on the smugglers despite the fact that he has little faith in anyone and is unsure of his chances of seeing his daughter again.

Ajay battles the gang all by himself in the Bholaa trailer during multiple action-packed scenes using only a trishaw and a motorcycle. The action stunts were filmed in a way that takes advantage of the movie's 3D presentation. When Bholaa uses cutting-edge techniques to deal with the intruders, there are numerous VFX-heavy shots. It also includes Sanjay Mishra, who portrays the lone police officer at a station, along with the rest of the ensemble cast.