It's finally time for "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3." If you enjoyed "Bhool Bhulaiyaa," "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2," or both, you will undoubtedly like the third installment of the franchise as Rooh Baba, Kartik Aaryan, will be collaborating with Vidya Balan, the original Manjulika.

Instagram is where Aryan shared the news. He made use of the altered "Aami Je Tomar" video, in which clips from his segment are mixed with footage from the franchise's first installment. In the caption, he wrote, “And its happening (fire emoticon) Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya (red heart emoticon). This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 (sic).”

This year, the movie will be released on Diwali. The film's production company, T-Series, released a photo of Kartik Aaryan, Anees Bazmee, and Bhushan Kumar in January. The caption read, “The third installment of your favourite horror-comedy franchise is set to go on floors this March.#BhoolBhulaiyaa3.”

Prior to this, IndiaToday.in exclusively discovered that Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan will collaborate on "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3." "The makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' raises the bar for the audience as well," a source had told us. Vidya Balan will reprise her role as Manjulika from the last movie in this one. Vidya was thrilled to accept the role and embrace taking on the role of Manjulika once more.

The movie's leading lady has not yet been revealed. Sara Ali Khan may appear in the movie with Kartik, according to rumours. But the group was having conversations with a number of performers.