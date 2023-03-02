Fans questioned if Kartik Aaryan would be able to carry on Akshay Kumar's legacy like in the first movie when Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was revealed. And when it was out, all of our uncertainties were gone.

The movie was one of the few that performed phenomenally well the last year. After experiencing great success, Kartik announced the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Instagram.

The video was captioned, "Rooh Baba Returns Diwali 2024 #BhoolBhulaiyaa3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hit the theatres on May 20. The film, directed by Anees Bazmee was a sequel to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar. With exception of Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav played significant parts in this popular comedy.

The audience was wondering if the sequel would be better than Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa. But after the release of the movie, apart from Kartik and Kiara's performances, netizens showered their love for Tabu as well.

In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the famous Manjulika, who has grown stronger through time and has returned to seek vengeance after being imprisoned for nearly a decade, delivered the film's horror and laughter. In terms of Kartik Aaryan's performance, he flawlessly embraced his role and was at ease repeating witty punchlines.