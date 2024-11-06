Kartik Aaryan's much-anticipated horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 faced a noticeable slowdown in box office collections on Tuesday, Day 5, bringing in around Rs 13 crore, a 27.78% drop from its strong weekend performance. Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty’s action-packed Singham Again took the lead on the same day, earning Rs 13.5 crore.

After an exceptional opening weekend that saw Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 rake in Rs 124 crore net in its first four days, the film’s performance began to stabilize, dampening initial high expectations. Its record-breaking start on Diwali with Rs 35.5 crore, followed by a weekend haul that pushed it past Rs 100 crore, initially set it on a winning trajectory. However, Tuesday’s dip allowed Singham Again to claim the top spot in daily earnings, as both movies crossed the Rs 130 crore mark in total earnings by Day 5.

Contributing to the film's Day 5 slump was the growing popularity of other regional films, such as Sivakarthikeyan's Tamil thriller Amaran, which has grossed Rs 102 crore to date, and Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Baskhar, which earned Rs 36.10 crore by its first Tuesday. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s occupancy rate in Hindi-speaking markets dropped to 31.48% on Tuesday, with relatively lower footfall in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film has received acclaim for its unexpected climax and memorable soundtrack, drawing audiences with its star-studded cast, including Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Sanjay Mishra, and Rajpal Yadav. The Diwali box office rivalry between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again continues, with both films vying for the top spot in one of the year’s most competitive holiday release windows.