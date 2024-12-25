The wait is finally over for fans of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise! The much-anticipated third installment of the acclaimed horror-comedy series, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, is set to premiere on Netflix on December 27, 2024, following its theatrical release during the Diwali weekend on November 1, 2024.

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues the legacy of its predecessors with a blend of spine-chilling thrills and laugh-out-loud comedy. The film has garnered both critical acclaim and box office success, cementing its place as a standout in the genre.

Netflix recently stirred excitement among fans with a special video shared on Instagram. The post featured Kartik Aaryan, reprising his role as the quirky ghostbuster Ruhaan Rooh Baba Randhawa, with the caption: “TUDUM: @kartikaaryan has an X-mas surprise for you! Coming soon (sic).” The announcement has heightened anticipation for the film’s OTT debut, making it the perfect holiday treat for audiences.

The storyline deepens as Meera’s mysterious connection to the haunted palace unveils new secrets, while Ruhaan and Mandira join forces to confront the supernatural threats. The film’s seamless integration of humor and horror has been lauded by critics and embraced by audiences.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 made its theatrical debut on November 1, 2024, clashing with Singham Again at the box office. Despite the competition, the film emerged as a major draw, with its unique genre and captivating performances pulling in large crowds.