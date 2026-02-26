“Bhupen Hazarika: Twenty Songs and Seven Portraits” Released in Centenary Tribute to the Bard of the Brahmaputra

In a moving tribute to the life and legacy of the Bard of the Brahmaputra, The Assam Royal Global University (RGU) today released “Bhupen Hazarika: Twenty Songs and Seven Portraits” under the aegis of the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Centre for Creativity as part of the centenary celebrations of Bhupen Hazarika.

The commemorative event brought together eminent scholars, artists, students, and admirers for a morning of reflection, music, and scholarship. The programme also featured the screening of the 65-minute biographical documentary “Bhupen Da Uncut,” directed by Bobeeta Sharma, showcasing rare digitised footage filmed in the United Kingdom in 1999.

The anthology, edited by renowned theatre personality and Deputy Dean of RGU, Sattyakee D’com Bhuyan, presents English translations of twenty iconic songs by Arkupal Ra Acharya, accompanied by seven reflective essays by distinguished writers from the region. Richly illustrated with rare photographs by Labu Senapati and featuring a striking cover design by Champak Borbora, the volume seeks to engage contemporary readers with the ethical and aesthetic universe of Bhupen Hazarika.

Welcoming the gathering, Dr. Amarjyoti Choudhury, Chair Professor of the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Centre for Creativity, described the publication as a significant intellectual offering in honour of the centenary year.

“This anthology reflects the extraordinary breadth of Bhupen Hazarika’s creative genius - vast like an ocean,” said Dr. Choudhury. “His songs remind us that love for humanity is profound and beautiful, yet it finds its fullest expression in strengthening one’s own community. Through this volume, we seek not merely to remember him, but to renew our engagement with his moral and cultural vision.”

Speaking on the occasion, editor Sattyakee D’com Bhuyan emphasised the continuing relevance of the maestro’s work.“The twenty songs included in this volume have shaped the ethical and aesthetic imagination of our society,” he said. “Bhupen Hazarika was not merely a composer of melodies; he was a chronicler of conscience. Through scholarship, memory, and translation, this anthology attempts to bring his voice into renewed dialogue with younger generations.”

The event commenced with a choral rendition of Manuhe Manuhor Babe by faculty members, setting a tone of collective reflection. A dance recital Kristi Saikia on Godavari Noi re Parore Pora, immortalised in the voice of Lata Mangeshkar, further highlighted the pan-Indian resonance of Hazarika’s music.

A highlight of the morning was the soulful performance by distinguished guest singer, Shri J. P. Das, who enthralled the audience with his evocative rendition of Shillongore Monalisa Lyngdoh. His interpretation carried both nostalgia and freshness, drawing prolonged applause from the gathering. Das also shared a fascinating anecdote about how he added the distinctive whistling interludes into several of Bhupen Hazarika’s performances , a stylistic nuance that later became an endearing musical signature associated with the maestro’s recordings. The audience responded with warmth as memory and melody intertwined in the auditorium.

The formal book release was followed by reflections from noted journalist Rahul Karmakar, who spoke about Bhupen Hazarika’s continuing relevance in contemporary socio-cultural discourse. Distinguished guests present included Smt. Monisha Hazarika, Dr. Nripen Barkataki, Bobeeta Sharma, Labu Senapati and artist Champak Borbora.

Dr. A. K. Pansari, Chancellor of RGU, reaffirmed the University’s commitment to preserving and advancing the cultural legacy associated with the Centre that proudly bears Hazarika’s name.

The event concluded with a collective affirmation of the artist’s enduring message — that culture is not ornament, but orientation. With the release of “Bhupen Hazarika: Twenty Songs and Seven Portraits,” RGU has added a significant scholarly tribute to the centenary commemorations, ensuring that the Bard’s songs continue to travel beyond memory into classrooms, conversations, and the conscience of society.

