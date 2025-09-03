'Bhupenda Uncut': Inside Assam's musical legend Dr Bhupen Hazarika's life and legacy

Bhupenda Uncut is a candid camera first-person account of Assam's legendary singer and musical maestro Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika. The documentary captures his visit to England in 1999 to participate in a cultural programme organised by the Assam Medical College Doctors Alumni Group.

In this documentary, Bhupenda, as he is fondly called, speaks at length about his childhood, his interactions with cultural stalwarts like Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, the pioneer of Assamese cinema, and his pursuit of higher studies in New York.

He also shares how he met his wife Priyamvada Patel, the dynamics of their relationship, and his philosophy and ideology. During these candid moments, Bhupenda recites some of his poetry, some of which are believed to be unpublished.

Bhupenda's recollections offer insight into his mind, revealing his assertions, hurt, and disillusionments, along with poignant moments that show his childlike innocence, simplicity, and sensitive, open demeanour.

The documentary was shot 26 years ago on a High 8 camera and holds great archival value as a primary source of details about his life and philosophy from the legendary bard himself. This film is a humble tribute on his centenary birth anniversary.

The documentary has been produced and directed by Bobbeeta Sharma. The executive producer is Chinmoy Sharma. Editor and creative director is Ravindra Badgaiyan. Camera work is by Chinmoy Sharma.