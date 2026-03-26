Bhushan Kumar, Vivek Agnihotri announce ‘Operation Sindoor’ based on cross-border strikes

Film producer Bhushan Kumar and filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri on March 26 announced a new feature film, Operation Sindoor, inspired by India’s targeted military strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack.

The project will be directed by Agnihotri and jointly produced by Kumar’s T-Series and I Am Budha Productions. The film is adapted from the book Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India's Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan by K. J. S. Dhillon.

According to the makers, the film draws from what they describe as “a defining moment of strategic resolve, courage, and precision” in India’s military history. It is positioned as a response to the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 2025, in which 26 people, most of them tourists, were killed.

Kumar said the story carries a sense of urgency and responsibility. “Some stories are not chosen, they choose you. Operation Sindoor is one such story—one that demands to be told with honesty, courage, and responsibility,” he said, adding, “This is not just a film. It is a revelation.”

Agnihotri described the film as an attempt to present a deeper account of events surrounding the strikes. “We have conducted extensive, ground-level research in collaboration with multiple wings of the Indian Armed Forces to understand not just what happened, but how and why it happened,” he said. He added that the findings reveal “a reality far more complex, far more precise, and far more unsettling than what is available in the public domain.”

Known for films such as The Kashmir Files, The Tashkent Files and The Bengal Files, Agnihotri said his focus remains on telling “uncomfortable but necessary” stories. “My effort is to bring this story of courage, professionalism, and strategic clarity to audiences with authenticity… My intention is not to create noise, but to confront it—with facts, with clarity, and the magic of cinema,” he said.

Further details, including casting and release timeline, are expected to be announced soon.