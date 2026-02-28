‘Bidurbhai’ dominates Filmfare Assamese Awards 2026 in Guwahati with nine wins

The Assamese film Bidurbhai emerged as the biggest winner at the Filmfare Assamese Awards 2026, held in Guwahati, sweeping a total of nine awards and setting a new benchmark in Assamese cinema.

Directed by Suvrat Kakoti, the film received widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics. Kakoti himself bagged six major honours, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Editor, Best Screenplay, Best Story and Best Dialogue.

The Best Story award was jointly shared with Jyotishman Chetia.

Music director Pranay Dutta also had a successful night, winning Best Music Director along with Best Singer. Actor Ujjal Rajkhowa won the Best Actor award for his performance in the film.

The film features a strong ensemble cast including Chumki Kachari, Pankaj Mahanta, Nitu, Bolin and Dip, whose performances contributed to the film’s commercial and critical success. With its compelling narrative and socially resonant themes, Bidurbhai has been widely regarded as a landmark film in recent Assamese cinema.

Congratulating the team, public relations and film marketing consultant Subhankar Banerjee said Suvrat Kakoti is currently working on his next project with Ravi Sarma, which will be officially announced soon. Ravi Sarma, who won Best Actor in 2025, is expected to reunite with Kakoti and Pranay Dutta for the upcoming venture.

Industry insiders believe the forthcoming Ravi Sarma–Suvrat Kakoti–Pranay Dutta collaboration could once again captivate audiences, following the success of Shri Raghupati, further strengthening the creative trio’s standing in Assamese cinema.