Bidurbhai, a satirical comedy film was released across the state and expected to be released in other cities of the country. The trailer was released on 1st July and has gained popularity among film lovers. Since then there has been a massive demand across the cinema hall owners of the state.

On the occasion of the premiere at Guwahati and Golaghat, Suvrat Kakati director of the movie said, " We are happy to bring Bidurbhai to the big screen, we created Bidurbhai just out of fun few years back and we were amazed to see the love and support we have recieved. I dedicate this movie to people of my state as this has come to the big screen just out of public demand, the journey from a Youtube series to the big screen was just more than a dream come true for me and my entire team of Bidurbhai"

This satirical comedy film is produced by Arnab Hazarika under the banner of Rootstock Entertainment. The actors in the movie are- Chumki Kachari, Pankaj Mahanta, Ashim Sharma, Neetu Khanikar, Baleen Borah, Trailokya Baruah, Ujjwal Rajkhowa, Rajib Deuri, Hirakjyoti Bordoloi, Snigdha Phukan, Sarmistha Das, Uddipona Borah, Asif Javed, Deepmoni Khataniar, Dhruba Kataki, Tanveer Zehir, Parthajyoti Sharma etc.

The story is by Suvrat Kakati and Jyotisman Chetia. The film crew comprises-Suvrat Kakati as screenwriter, Hemanta Gogoi and Jyotisman Chetia as assistant directors, Pranay Dutta as music director, Bitul Das as director of photography, Uttam Kalita as assistant director of photography, Bijeyeta Patgiri as make-up artist and Juri Kalita as costume designer.

After the blockbuster Shri Raghupati last year, Suvrat Kakati's second film Bidurbhai promises to gift another quality films to the audience of Assam.