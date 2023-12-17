Aaradhya Bachchan is suddenly the talk of the town. The little one, who is the daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, impressed everyone with her performance during the annual day celebration at her school. Now, Amitabh Bachchan had expressed his thoughts after watching Aaradhya perform. He not just took to X, but also mentioned the performance in his blog.

Amitabh Bachchan is mighty impressed, just like the audience in general, after watching his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan take over the stage. Abhishek and Aishwarya’s daughter gave an impressive performance during the annual day celebrations at her school, Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Big B had attended the event with Abhishek, Aishwarya and grandson Agastya Nanda, who recently made his debut with 'The Archies'.

Taking to his blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “I shall be with you shortly .. busy getting over the Concert at Aaradhya’s School and her performance .. such a delight and a moment of pride for all of us .. a complete natural on stage the little one - well not little anymore ..so later (sic)”

