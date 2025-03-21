The upcoming Big Bang Theory spinoff has been officially named 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe'. The new series will centre on Stuart Bloom, the comic book store owner played by Kevin Sussman in the original sitcom.

This marks the first Big Bang Theory spinoff whose title directly references the scientific concept behind the franchise’s name. It continues the trend of spin-offs being named after central characters, following Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

Joining Sussman in the cast are Lauren Lapkus as Denise, Stuart’s girlfriend, along with Brian Posehn (Bert Kibbler) and John Ross Bowie (Barry Kripke). The show is written and executive-produced by Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady, and Zak Penn, with Lorre and Prady having co-created the original Big Bang Theory.

Since the spin-off was first announced in April 2023, speculation has been rife that it would focus on Stuart and his comic book store. The character was introduced as a lonely, struggling business owner who eventually found companionship with Denise and built friendships with other characters, including Raj.