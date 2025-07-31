Big Bang Theory writers team up for new sitcom ‘Hotel Sofia’

A new sitcom is in the works from The Big Bang Theory writers Maria Ferrari and Andy Gordon. Titled Hotel Sofia, the show is currently in development and will centre on a hotel owner in Greece who juggles running her business, guiding a rotating cast of American exchange students, and piecing her own life back together.

The series will use a multi-camera format and follow a woman offering advice to others while navigating her own challenges. No cast announcements yet, but the premise promises a mix of heart, humour, and cross-cultural chaos.

Susan Rovner is executive producing through her Aha Studios banner. The project brings her back together with Ferrari and Gordon, former collaborators from their time at Warner Bros. TV.

Ferrari’s past work includes co-creating The United States of Al and contributing to Young Sheldon and Call Me Kat. Gordon’s TV credits stretch across decades, from Mad About You and NewsRadio to Just Shoot Me! and DAG, which he co-created. He also worked on True Jackson, VP, Modern Family, and Last Man Standing.

Hotel Sofia is one of several projects currently in development at Aha Studios. No production start date has been confirmed yet, but more updates are expected soon.