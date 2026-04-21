BigBang announce 20th anniversary world tour at Coachella

BigBang has confirmed a new world tour to mark its 20th anniversary, with the announcement made during their performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Members G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung used the festival stage to reveal plans for the tour, describing their Coachella appearance as the beginning of a new phase for the group.

Addressing the audience, G-Dragon said the anniversary tour is scheduled to begin in August, though no cities or venues have been disclosed. He urged fans to stay tuned for further details. Daesung earlier described the performance as a “reset” moment for the group.

The trio closed their Coachella set with ‘Still Life’, following a lineup of their well-known tracks including ‘Bang Bang Bang’ and ‘Fantastic Baby’. The performance also featured ‘Bae Bae’, marking its first live rendition at the festival in nearly a decade.

Each member delivered solo stages during the set, while G-Dragon and Taeyang reunited for their duet ‘Good Boy’. Daesung incorporated trot elements into his performance, introducing the genre to the festival audience.

BigBang performed as one of the final acts of the event, taking the stage after Karol G’s headline set nearby. The 2026 edition of Coachella also saw appearances from several global artists, including Madonna, SZA, Billie Eilish, Peso Pluma, Olivia Rodrigo, J Balvin, Snoop Dogg and Billy Idol.

Further details on tour dates and locations are expected to be announced in the coming months.