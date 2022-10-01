Bigg Boss, which is one of the most popular reality game shows on Indian television, is all set to return for a new season. The event will be hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss 16 is all set to premiere today, on October 1st. The show will air on Colors on a regular basis.

The BB house is not only full of drama, ugly fights, and yelling. The contestants' romantic relationships have also made headlines. Through the years, many contestants have gone on to express their love for their fellow contestants.

Everyone is curious to find out who the contestants are to spend the next 100 days inside the house. A famous Bollywood filmmaker, a folk singer, a former Miss India, and a Bhojpuri superstar are among the list's many TV stars this season.

The show's filming has already started and the final 14 competitors have already entered the house. Here is the official list of Bigg Boss Season 16 contestants: Sajid Khan, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chaudhary, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Sreejita De, Gautam Vig, Gori Nagori, Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik.