'Bigg Boss 16' participant and well-known social media influencer Abdu Rozik tied the knot. Rozik announced his fiancée, Amira, on Friday, May 10, by posting images on his official Instagram profile.

In the pictures, Abdu is seen clutching a ring and dressed traditionally. Seated in front of him is his fiancée, Amira, who is wearing white clothing and a veil. "Allhamdulillah (red heart emoji) 24.04.2024 (ring emoji)," Rozik stated when sharing the post. In Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, he got engaged.

Abdu was seen wearing traditional clothing and offering the ring in the first picture. Seated before him was his fiancée, Amira, dressed in white and wearing a veil. Abdu was seen putting the ring on her finger in the next photo.

In response to the message, actor Elli Avram congratulated him. Khatija Rahman, the daughter of singer-composer AR Rahman, wrote, "Mubarak, dear Abdu (sic)." Heart emojis were commented by Bebika Dhurve, who has a special affinity with Abdu. Jad Hadid also made a heart-emoji comment.

Earlier, the former 'Bigg Boss' contestant also shared a glimpse of the beautiful diamond ring that he purchased for his wife. Abdu, 20, is reportedly getting married to a 19-year-old Emirati girl from Sharjah on July 7.

He shared a note on Instagram and wrote, "I never imagined in my life that I will be so lucky to find a love who respects me and is not burdened by the obstacles in my life 7th of July save the date !! I cannot express to you in words how happy I am #love #marriage #engagement #life #wedding #romance #lifepartner #engaged (sic)."