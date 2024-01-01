In the last Bigg Boss 17 show, Ayesha Khan had passed out and was taken to the hospital right away. Recently, a new teaser trailer for the upcoming episode featuring Ayesha returning to the Bigg Boss house has been revealed by the creators. However, it appears that there is still friction between her and Munawar; in fact, Anurag Dobhal and Munawar are having a fierce disagreement right now.

The other housemates gave Ayesha Khan a big embrace as she arrived back at the Bigg Boss house. Nevertheless, Ayesha declined to speak with Munawar there. After that, the ad showed Munawar preparing khichdi (porridge) for everyone, but Ayesha declared she wouldn't eat it just because Munawar was preparing it.

After Anurag claimed to have seen Munawar grinning after Ayesha departed, the teaser also revealed a glimpse of another altercation within the house. Ankita Lokhande, who is also present during this chat, tells Ayesha, "Aisa kuch nahi tha...Kisi ki baaton mein aana mat zyada. Yaha sab tere naam se bhi kuch kuch bol rahe the (There was nothing like that, don't get manipulated by someone's words. These people were also talking behind your back)."

At this point, Ankita gets up and asks Munawar if he was laughing when Ayesha was gone. Munawar replies by asking Anurag, "Kaun he tu (Who are you)?" Anurag says, "Tu kisi ka he (Are you anyone's friend)?" As a heated argument develops further, Ankita tells Ayesha not to trust Anurag.

For the unversed, Ayesha is Munawar's ex-girlfriend. She has been exposing Munawar on the show ever since she entered as a wild-card entry. Ayesha was spotted weeping in the home when actor-host Salman Khan attacked Munawar and Ayesha during the Weekend Ka War show and questioned their love. After she passed out in the home, her other competitors helped her to the hospital, where Salman Khan even stopped by to check on her.