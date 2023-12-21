In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, a heated argument ensued between contestants, and real-life couple, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. The conflict arose during a nomination task assigned by Bigg Boss.

According to reports Vicky Jain's humorous comment on the tribulations of married men provoked Ankita to suggest divorce. The conversation commenced with Ayesha Khan questioning Jain about his marital life, to which he responded that married men cannot express their suffering.

Ayesha added her perspective by stating her reluctance to marry, attributing her initial desire for marriage to her father. Jain further explained, 'This is what married people, especially men go through. They can’t really tell what they really go through and what they suffer.' Lokhande retorted, 'If you suffer so much then why are you with me? Let’s take a divorce, I don’t want to go back home with you.'

Ankita and Vicky tied the knot on December 14 2021. After her wedding, she spoke with Hindustan Times and said, “I had fun at my wedding. It was beautiful. People were literally crying. Vicky was also crying when he saw me. And I’m happy that I did that to him (laughs). The minute I saw my dad crying, I started tearing up.”

She had also said, “Everyone has their own wedding plans. Vicky and I planned a few things too...We were excited and super nervous since it was a one-take thing. I always wanted my wedding to be different. My wedding was not too much tadak bhadak (glitzy). It was very classy, just the way I wanted it.”