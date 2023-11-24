Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is the newest online star who has gained notoriety for his amusing remarks and the mystery surrounding his line of work. It is noteworthy that he has posed for pictures with both Indian and Hollywood celebrities. Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17 is rumoured to be Orry's next appearance as he continues to make progress in the entertainment industry.

In India, Bigg Boss is one of the most watched television programmes. The programme is well-known for its high level of drama and entertainment, which keep viewers riveted to their TVs. As per the latest teaser for the show, Orry has now been revealed as one of the wild card contestants. After introducing Orry to the audience, Salman Khan made fun of him by asking, “You are a wildcard contestant, what will you do with so many things?"

On Thursday night, November 24, Orry also shared some cute selfies with Salman Khan from the show’s set. He captioned the photos, " Just leaving this here.. ." In the photos, Salman could be seen smiling wide as he posed with Orry.

Janhvi Kapoor commented, “Is the world ready?" Veer Pahariya wrote, “Tiger with Snake ." Shikhar Pahariya added, “Aap Orry ke peeche… Orry aapke peeche too..much fun ." Shanaya Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar also sent their love.

Orry’s post went viral instantly and netizens swarmed to the comments section to express their hot take. One person wrote, “Pls vote for Orry! So he’s in for a long time ." Another added, “This is the best pic ever." One person wrote, “Y’all will have a new favourite in the Bigg Boss house." Another wrote, “Where were you all these years? You’re too fun, such a mood."