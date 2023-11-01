As Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya's love story filled with chaoes and confusion is getting dramatic day by day in Bigg Boss house, Salman Khan in the recent 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode grilled Abhishek Kumar for his living room agreession with Isha Malviya and warned him to not become 'Radhe' character from his old movie 'Tere Naam'.

"You mentioned you are my fan as you came inside. However, you do not appear to be my fan with the way you are acting these days. Did you see "Tere Naam' before coming here? Have you seen that character's conclusion? I've cautioned everyone against imitating their character. Although the movie is fantastic, you will lose your life if you follow the character", said Salman Khan.

"This is real life; that was a movie. You will be thrown shoes by others. You'll do yourself harm. You believe she will enter your life via aggression if she isn't coming to you out of love? If she wants to go, she will go no matter how long you hold her", the Tiger 3 actor further said while giving Abhishek a reality check.

It needs mention here that, Salman Khan once said in a candid moment with 'Aap Ki Adalat' that Radhe, in his eyes, was a “loser” — an obsessed lover who goes to extremes, ruining his own life in the process. "This was the first time that I had planned the promotion even before shooting the movie. I had thought of telling people that please do not follow this character".

Salman Khan, known for his charming charisma, was well aware of the influence he held over his fans. He didn't want anyone to emulate Radhe's actions.

He also encouraged people to follow him for his hairstyle and fashion but cautioned them against adopting his personality. It was a character that was etched into the minds of moviegoers, but Salman Khan wanted to draw a clear line between the reel and the real. Tere Naam made a significant impact on Bollywood.