Uorfi Javed is bold and gorgeous! Even after receiving constant abuse, the actress doesn't give up wearing daring, eccentric clothing. Uorfi recently published a brand-new video in which she sports a sizzling look. She removed her top and used clay in the form of stars to cover her modesty. Naturally, internet users commented on the video. Fans' reactions to Uorfi Javed's new topless appearance were varied. She was cruelly trolled by online users.

"I wanna be pinky again 🥲 📸 @sk_.click Assisted by @manishamhatre_29 @pallavi.sakhare.581 @rakhilandge08", the social media sensation wrote in an Instagram post.

Uorfi Javed was last seen on Splitsvilla X4 as a mischief-maker. She also recently modelled for ace designers Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. Following her time on Bigg Boss OTT, Uorfi Javed rose to popularity. Uorfi had performed in a number of TV series earlier. She gained fame for playing Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. Aarti in Meri Durga, Bella in Bepannaah, and Mira in Puncch Beat Season 2, all of which were aired on ALT Balaji, were other roles she appeared in. In Chandra Nandini on Star Plus from 2016 to 2017, Uorfi portrayed Chhaya. The actress portrayed Kamini Joshi in Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie on SAB TV in 2018. Uorfi Javed began appearing in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2020 as Shivani Bhatia and went on to play Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Earlier on January 14, Mumbai Police have summoned TV actress and social media influencer Uorfi Javed for inquiry today in connection with a complaint against her by BJP politician Chitra Wagh for “indulging in nudity publicly on the streets of Mumbai”.

The police have summoned her to the Amboli police station in Mumbai today (January 14) for questioning and the police commissioner had ordered an inquiry into the matter.