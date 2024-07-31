The recent eviction of Luv Kataria from Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 has sparked significant outrage among fans and followers, leading to widespread calls for a boycott of the show. Many viewers expressed their dissatisfaction and disappointment with the decision, questioning the fairness of the eviction process and its potential impact on the show's credibility and viewership.

In a surprising turn of events, it was reported that Armaan Malik and Lovekesh Kataria would be eliminated this week, ahead of the grand finale set for Friday, August 2. This double eviction has left the show with its top five contestants. The decision was made by Ranvir Shorey, who was given the unique power to eliminate contestants, bypassing the usual audience voting mechanism.

Lovekesh Kataria, who is known to be a close friend of Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, was one of the nominees alongside Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, and Armaan Malik. The unexpected elimination of Kataria and Malik has particularly upset Elvish Yadav, who had been supporting Kataria throughout his journey. Yadav took to Twitter (now X) to express his frustration, tweeting, "Votes Se Nahi Nikal Paye?" questioning why the eviction did not take place based on public votes.

The overall sentiment among fans and followers is one of frustration and disappointment, with many feeling that the eviction was unfair and could affect the show's viewership and credibility.