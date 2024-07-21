Shehnaaz Gill faced significant challenges on Bigg Boss 13, particularly when she couldn't afford designer outfits while appearing on national television. Having achieved success as an actor, she recently decided to give back. During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Shehnaaz sent a designer suit to contestant and actor Ranvir Shorey.

A video circulating on X shows fellow contestants applauding as Ranvir stands up and poses in a new black suit. Host Anil Kapoor then reveals that the suit is a gift from Shehnaaz. Ranvir expresses his gratitude, looking at the camera and thanking Shehnaaz, while the other contestants cheer.

Interestingly, during Shehnaaz's time on Bigg Boss 13, her wardrobe struggles were apparent. Fellow contestants, like Mahhi Vij, had helped her then. Fans reminisced in the comment section about those challenging days and praised Shehnaaz for coming full circle.

“Dekh rahe ho na (are you watching) Sidharthhh… So Proud of You Sana,” wrote one user. Another commented, “#ShehnaazGill u have been a beautiful soul inside out, during #Biggboss13 I still remember actress Mahi Vij helped u in a similar situation & today u helped #RanveerShorey (red heart emoji) #AnilKapoor she is one amongst best female contestant in history of BB #BigBossOTT3.”

“Full circle moment! Shehnaaz Gill, who once struggled to find designer clothes for #WeekendKaVaar in BB13, is now paying it forward! She sends a designer outfit to Ranvir Shorey in BB OTT, just like Mahii Vij used to send her clothes back in the day! #ShehnaazGill #RanvirShorey #BiggBossOTT #KindnessMatters,” read a third comment, while a person said, “I liked d way #ShehnaazGill sent an outfit for #RanvirShorey on #WeekendkaVaar just the way someone else had sent her a purple gown during her #BiggBoss days ! This gal sure knows how 2 payback Proud of her ! #BiggBossOTT3 #WeekendkaVaar #BiggBossOTT3onJioCinema @ishehnaaz_gill.”