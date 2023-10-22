The first week of Bigg Boss 17 saw Assam-based rapper Khanzaadi stir up controversy with her demand for the Assamese dessert 'tekeli pitha'. This led to a kitchen confrontation with Rinku Dhawan and Jigna Vohra.

The Assam-based rapper had a fight in the kitchen which was reportedly 80 per cent her mistake, with Rinku Dhawan and Jigna Vohra when she couldn’t make Poha, neither did she ask for help.

While they were fighting, Anurag Dhobal asked Khanzaadi to leave the kitchen and maintain calm while cooking food.

However, between this, Rinku Dhawan called her ‘negative energy’ which made Khanzaadi furious and she was seen shouting at the top of her voice that she wants to eat her Assamese dish and asked Rinku and Jigna to make it that very moment.

Firoza Khan hails from an Assamese Muslim middle-class family, and she's not just any ordinary contestant. She is a rapper, singer, and songwriter, describing herself on Instagram as a 'wild heart and gypsy soul.' Khanzaadi's journey to the Bigg Boss house is a testament to her unwavering determination and hard work.

She made her mark in the industry with her exceptional rap skills, earning a spot on India's first rap competition, 'MTV Hustle.' Despite the challenges she faced and the absence of a godfather in the industry, Firoza's relentless effort and talent propelled her to fame as a successful rapper.