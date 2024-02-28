Abdu Rozik, a popular contestant from Bigg Boss-16, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for about three hours in connection with a money-laundering investigation. The ED is probing a drug syndicate allegedly linked to Aliasgar Shirazi and others.

Aliasgar Shirazi, identified as an alleged narcotics trafficker, was apprehended by the ED on January 5 for money laundering related to the seizure of synthetic narcotic Ketamine worth ₹7.87 crore by Mumbai police in March last year.

Abdu Rozik came into ED's focus due to his alleged association with a hospitality management and consultancy firm suspected to have ties with Shirazi. The hospitality firm had approached Rozik last year to be a brand ambassador for upcoming restaurants and hotels. Rozik agreed to be the brand ambassador for a fast-food joint but claimed he was not paid. He stated that he had no knowledge of Shirazi.

Rozik, summoned as a prosecution witness against Krunal Oza of Hustlers Hospitality Private Limited, cooperated with the investigation. His lawyer, Prashant Patil, mentioned that Rozik did not receive any payment for the brand ambassador role and played no role in the ED's probe.

The ED's investigation against Shirazi is based on Mumbai police's seizure of 15.74 kg of Ketamine and a prohibited drug worth ₹58.31 lakh last March. The syndicate, allegedly led by Shirazi, is under scrutiny for illegal drug supply. The ED is examining transactions involving individuals associated with these activities.