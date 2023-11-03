An FIR has been lodged at the Noida Sector 49 Police Station against six individuals, including YouTuber and Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav, for allegedly distributing snake venom at rave parties.

These individuals allegedly charged a high sum of money for supplying the venom at these events. In a subsequent raid, nine snakes were reported to be rescued.

Elvish Yadav hails from Gurugram and handles two YouTube channels. His main channel has over 14.5 million subscribers. He made his TV debut with Bigg Boss OTT 2 and created history by becoming the first wildcard to win the show.

This is a developing story. Further details awaited.