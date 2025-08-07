BigHit’s new boy group is called CORTIS; debut set for August 18

BIGHIT MUSIC has finally put a name to its next-generation boy group: CORTIS. The announcement dropped at midnight KST on August 7, ending months of speculation and setting the stage for one of the year’s most anticipated K-pop debuts.

Announced at midnight KST, CORTIS becomes BIGHIT’s first new boy group in six years, following the debut of TXT in 2019. The timing comes just two months after BTS officially reunited post-military service, signalling a new era for HYBE’s artist lineup.

CORTIS is made up of five members: Martin, James, Joohoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho. The group name is an acronym for “Color Outside The Lines,” intentionally breaking traditional acronym rules to reflect the group’s unconventional, creator-driven identity.

Though details about their concept remain minimal, a brief teaser video accompanied the name drop, along with the launch of official TikTok and X (formerly Twitter) accounts. A longer video is scheduled to premiere on August 10 at midnight KST on the HYBE LABELS YouTube channel.

CORTIS is set to debut on August 18. With BTS now back together and gearing up for a comeback of their own, HYBE’s next-gen lineup is officially in motion.