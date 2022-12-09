A Bihar IPS officer, Amit Lodha, who gained popularity with the release of the web series "Khakee The Bihar Chapter," was suspended after a complaint was filed against him for his alleged involvement in corruption and entering into a commercial arrangement with Netflix while on government post.

According to an official statement, Lodha is accused of using his position by signing an agreement with the streaming platform to make a deal with the production house Friday Storytellers while serving as an IPS officer.

''The allegations of corruption against Lodha were found to be true during the department's investigation, and a case was registered on December 7 by the Special Vigilance Unit under sections 120B and 168 of the IPC, as well as sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, or PC Act,'' the statement read.

A Deputy Superintendent of Police level officer will conduct further inquiry into the situation.

'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter' recounts the epic battle between two men on opposing sides of the law- one a known gang leader and the other Amit Lodha, a fiercely upright Indian Police Service officer.