Bill Gates says ‘Jai Shri Krishna’ to Tulsi in surprise Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 cameo

Tech mogul and philanthropist Bill Gates is stepping into the world of Indian television—virtually. The Microsoft co-founder will make a special appearance in an upcoming episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, starring Smriti Irani as Tulsi.

A promo shared by StarPlus on October 23 shows Gates greeting Tulsi with a warm “Jai Shri Krishna” over a video call. Smriti Irani responds with excitement, expressing how thrilled she is that Gates is connecting with her family from across the globe. Gates, in his signature calm style, replies with a simple, “Thank you, Tulsi ji.”

Sharing the teaser, StarPlus wrote on Instagram: “Iss baar #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi ke beech, ek naya rishta jud raha hai—sehat ka, samvedna ka, aur badlaav ka. Aur iss kahani mein jude hain duniya ke sabse bade changemaker—Bill Gates. Do alag duniyaan, ek hi maqsad: maa aur bachche ki sehat har ghar tak pahunchani hai. Dekhiye Mr Bill Gates aur humari Tulsi ke vichaar, aaj raat 10:30 baje, sirf #StarPlus aur #Hotstar par.”

Fans are buzzing over the unexpected collaboration between the global tech icon and the iconic Indian drama. The show’s second season, which began airing on July 29, 2025, has already sparked waves of nostalgia, fan theories, and daily updates from the Shanti Niketan household.

Returning to her iconic role, Smriti Irani said earlier, “Coming back to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is more than reprising a character—it’s revisiting a story that shaped Indian television and left an imprint on my life. I hope this next chapter honours the legacy of Kyunki while showing the power of storytelling to inspire change and empathy.”

The original show, which ran from 2000 to 2008, was a trailblazer in Indian television, produced by Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, and became a cultural phenomenon across the country.