Billie Eilish revealed her collaboration in the forthcoming fantasy comedy flick Barbie's star-studded soundtrack roster. It is one of the most anticipated films of the summer and the year, and it has captivated audiences through teasers, posters, music, and marketing.

The 21-year-old songwriter revealed her impending release for the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling film. "AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! 'What Was I Made For?' COMING OUT JULY 13TH AT 7 AM PT !!!!!!!! WE MADE THIS SONG FOR BARBIE AND IT MEANS THE ABSOLUTE WORRRRLLLD TO ME. THIS MOVIE IS GONNA CHANGE UR LIVES AND HOPEFULLY, THE SONG WILL TOO. GET READY TO SOB @FINNEAS," she captioned the post with a string of cute emojis.

The picture included Barbie's distinctive 'B' scribbled onto a paper with the song title printed on top. Eilish also shared childhood photos on her Instagram account to lend an emotional and personal touch to the news. The photos depicted a Barbie birthday celebration she attended as a child, complete with a pink-and-yellow Barbie cake. Other photos show her carrying a Barbie castle and playing with multiple dolls throughout the holidays.

Before the announcement, music producer Mark Ronson teased her cooperation, stating the next musician is "one of the f*cking greatest living artists around, but also had a very personal idiosyncratic tie to Barbie as well." The full soundtrack titled Barbie the Album releases on July 21, 2023, the same day the film releases. The film directed by Greta Gerwig includes songs from Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Lizzo, Charli XCX, Ava Max, Khalid, and The Kid Laroi, among others. Ronson described the vibe to be "guilty pleasure music".

Billie Eilish via Instagram stories postando algumas recordações de quando era criança brincando com suas bonecas da #Barbie. pic.twitter.com/Vmberj72U6 — Billie Eilish News 🪩 (@BENewsBRA) July 6, 2023

He told Time, "I thought everyone was here because Greta Gerwig is making this awesome movie, and there's been all this buzz around it but this [film] was really important to a lot of people." The producer further added that in the film "[Barbie] just wants to make everybody happy and can't understand why she’s so problematic or why people hate her" which is why the sense of "naive wanting to bring pleasure to the world" became the sound for the album. Billie Eilish's awaited song What Was I Made For will release on July 13, 2023.