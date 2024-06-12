Biopic on India's first female IPS officer Kiran Bedi unveiled
A new biographical film on Kiran Bedi, India's first female IPS officer, titled 'Bedi: The Name You Know. The Story You Don't', is set to release soon. The film will delve into her personal and professional life, showcasing her challenges and achievements.
- Biographical film on Kiran Bedi titled 'Bedi: The Name You Know. The Story You Don't'
- Directed and written by Kushaal Chawla, produced by Dream Slate Pictures
- Explores her life, challenges, and achievements as India's first female IPS officer
Kiran Bedi, India's first female IPS officer's biopic, is set to hit the silver screen in an upcoming biographical film titled "Bedi: The Name You Know. The Story You Don't".
The announcement, made by the film's makers, Dream Slate Pictures, promises to showcase the untold journey of a woman who shattered glass ceilings and redefined excellence in law enforcement.
Directed and written by Kushaal Chawla, the biopic aims to delve deep into the remarkable life of Kiran Bedi, highlighting her personal and professional challenges, triumphs, and unyielding determination that paved the way for an extraordinary career in policing.
Kiran Bedi made history as India's first female IPS officer and became a symbol of courage, integrity, and leadership. Her journey, from breaking barriers in a male-dominated field to implementing innovative reforms in prisons and law enforcement, has inspired generations of women and men alike.
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