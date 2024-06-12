Kiran Bedi, India's first female IPS officer's biopic, is set to hit the silver screen in an upcoming biographical film titled "Bedi: The Name You Know. The Story You Don't".

The announcement, made by the film's makers, Dream Slate Pictures, promises to showcase the untold journey of a woman who shattered glass ceilings and redefined excellence in law enforcement.

Directed and written by Kushaal Chawla, the biopic aims to delve deep into the remarkable life of Kiran Bedi, highlighting her personal and professional challenges, triumphs, and unyielding determination that paved the way for an extraordinary career in policing.

Kiran Bedi made history as India's first female IPS officer and became a symbol of courage, integrity, and leadership. Her journey, from breaking barriers in a male-dominated field to implementing innovative reforms in prisons and law enforcement, has inspired generations of women and men alike.