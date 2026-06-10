Biren Singh congratulates Manipuri documentary 'Battlefield' for selection at MIFF 2026

Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has congratulated filmmaker Borun Thokchom and the team behind the documentary Battlefield for its selection in the International Competition Section of the 19th Mumbai International Film Festival.

In a message shared on social media, Singh described the achievement as a significant milestone for Manipur's film fraternity and noted that the documentary represents nearly a decade of dedicated work.

He said Battlefield was not created overnight but was the outcome of around ten years of research, documentation, travel and interviews focused on preserving the history of the Battle of Imphal and its enduring impact on Manipur.

Singh observed that at a time when many historical narratives risk being forgotten with the passing of generations, the filmmakers invested years of effort to ensure that this important chapter of history remained documented and accessible to future audiences.

The former chief minister also lauded Thokchom, the producers, researchers and the entire crew for their perseverance and commitment in carrying the project forward over the years.

Expressing confidence in the documentary's reception, Singh said the film would engage audiences and help bring wider recognition to the rich historical narratives, creative talent and artistic capabilities emerging from Manipur.

The selection of Battlefield in the international competition category of MIFF 2026 is being viewed as a notable achievement for the state's documentary filmmaking community and a boost for the visibility of Manipuri cinema on national and international platforms.

