Shah Rukh Khan recently delighted fans by revealing that he has quit smoking, a habit he once admitted included smoking up to 100 cigarettes a day.

He shared this exciting news at a fan meet-and-greet event celebrating his birthday, where he expressed pride in his progress.

In a video circulated by the fan page "Shah Rukh Khan Universe," SRK can be seen telling the enthusiastic crowd, "There's a good thing - I'm not smoking anymore, guys." The Dunki actor also admitted that he had hoped to feel less breathless after quitting but noted he’s still adjusting to the change. With characteristic optimism, he added, “Inshallah, woh bhi theek ho jayega” ("God willing, that too will get better").

This revelation has inspired many of his fans, showing his commitment to making positive changes in his life.



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