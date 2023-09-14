Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) thanked Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's most recent film, "Jawan," and said that it exposed the Congress's ten years of "corrupt and policy paralysis-ridden" regime.

"We must thank @iamsrk for exposing the corrupt, policy paralysis ridden Congress rule from 2004 to 2014 through "?? #JawaanMovie, reminds all viewers of the tragic political past during the UPA government. As he puts it, "Hum jawaan hain, apni jaan hazaar baar daon par laga sakte hain, lekin sirf desh ke liye ????; tumhare jaise desh bechne walo ke liye hargiz nahi." It's so apt for the Gandhi Parivar", BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia wrote in X post.

We must thank @iamsrk for exposing the corrupt, policy paralysis ridden Congress rule from 2004 to 2014 through "🎬 #JawaanMovie, reminds all viewers of the tragic political past during the UPA government.



As he puts it, "Hum jawaan hain, apni jaan hazaar baar daon par laga… pic.twitter.com/9TNH6sE2RJ — Gaurav Bhatia गौरव भाटिया 🇮🇳 (@gauravbhatiabjp) September 13, 2023

He asserted that the movie serves as a reminder to all viewers of the "tragic political past" of the UPA administration.

Bhatia further noted a number of alleged scams, such as CWG, 2G, and coal-gate, that allegedly occurred between 2009 and 2014 under the UPA-II administration, claiming that "the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has maintained a 'clean record' with no scams in the past nine and a half years".

Additionally, he stated that the "Congress era" saw at least 1.6 lakh farmer suicides, but the NDA government established minimum support price (MSP) and credited Rs 2.55 lakh crore directly to the bank accounts of 11 crore farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

The father-son narrative in the Atlee-directed movie "Jawan" features Shah Rukh Khan as the man of many faces. The actor is portrayed as a soldier, a romantic hero, and a Robin Hood-like person who attempts to dismantle a vast network of businesspeople and politicians who are working together.