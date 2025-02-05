Metal legends Black Sabbath will reunite their original lineup for one final performance on July 5. The benefit concert, titled 'Back to the Beginning,' marks the first time in 20 years that Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward will share the stage.

A powerhouse roster of metal's finest will join the farewell celebration. Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, and Gojira headline alongside newer forces like Halestorm. Rock royalty will unite in a supergroup featuring Slash, Billy Corgan, Jonathan Davis, Fred Durst, Wolfgang Van Halen, and musical director Tom Morello.

Osbourne, who has battled health issues recently, plans a solo set before joining his bandmates for their ultimate bow. All proceeds benefit Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital, and Acorn Children's Hospice.

While previous "final" shows have proven premature, the advanced age of the band members (all 75-76) suggests this truly marks the end of an era for the godfathers of heavy metal.