BLACKPINK is gearing up for a major global tour, marking their long-awaited return to the stage. The K-pop sensation—Lisa, Rosé, Jisoo, and Jennie—will kick off a stadium tour this summer, with stops in Asia, the United States, and Europe.

The tour will begin with two shows in South Korea in early July before heading to the U.S. for several stadium performances. In August, BLACKPINK will make history as the first K-pop girl group to headline London’s Wembley Stadium.

This marks the group’s first full-scale world tour since taking a break to focus on solo projects. Jennie made her acting debut in HBO’s The Idol in 2023, while Rosé released her solo album Rosie in December 2024, featuring a collaboration with Bruno Mars.

YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk previously hinted at the comeback in July 2024, confirming that BLACKPINK would return with new music and a tour. The group originally skyrocketed to fame in 2016 with Boombayah and has since delivered global hits like DDU-DU DDU-DU and Kill This Love.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on February 27, via LiveNation.com.