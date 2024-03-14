Celebrated K-pop star Jisoo from BLACKPINK is utilizing her platform for philanthropy, fulfilling her promise to make a positive impact. On March 12 Jisoo revealed her chosen charity: Save the Children, a prominent UK-based NGO dedicated to enhancing the lives of children globally.

The proceeds from her channel will specifically aid Save the Children's mangrove project in Vietnam's Ca Mau province, aimed at restoring crucial mangrove forests.

In addition to her charitable endeavors, Jisoo has expanded her influence with the launch of her agency, BLISSOO, in February. BLISSOO's mission, as stated on its official portal, is to spread the joy that Jisoo uniquely creates.

Since the launch of her YouTube channel on her 28th birthday, January 3 she has garnered an impressive 99 million subscribers. Beyond her philanthropy and business ventures, Jisoo is making significant strides in her entertainment career.

Recently, she graced the stage as Dior's global brand ambassador during Paris Fashion Week 2024, marking her debut at the prestigious event.

She is all ready to return to acting with the upcoming Zombie drama series 'Influenza', sharing the screen with acclaimed actors Park Jeong-min, Kim Joon-han, Kim Chan-hyung, and Lee Hak-joo.

Additionally, her upcoming movie 'Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint' boasts a star-studded cast including Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Min-ho, Chae Soo-bin, Nana, Shin Seung-ho, Jung Sung-il, Park Ho-san, and Choi Young-joon.