Blackpink’s Jisoo steps into virtual love in 'Boyfriend on Demand' trailer

The trailer for Boyfriend on Demand has been released, placing Jisoo at the centre of a story that blends office life with digital romance. The series marks a major acting outing for the Blackpink star, who plays a webtoon producer searching for connection in an increasingly curated world.

Jisoo takes on the role of Mi-rae, an exhausted professional weighed down by deadlines and routine. Seeking an escape, she subscribes to a virtual dating simulation that promises personalised romantic experiences based on a user’s “ideal type”. The service, which gives the series its title, offers carefully crafted fantasy scenarios designed to deliver flawless partners.

The trailer shifts between Mi-rae’s polished digital dates and her far less glamorous everyday reality. While the virtual world delivers perfect gestures and cinematic moments, her real life is marked by long hours and quiet workplace encounters.

One such encounter is with Kyeong-nam, played by Seo In-guk. Their dynamic develops gradually as they become “overtime work buddies”, suggesting a grounded connection that complicates Mi-rae’s understanding of what an ideal partner truly looks like.

Directed by Kim Jung-sik, whose previous work includes Work Later, Drink Now and No Gain No Love, the series is written by Namgung Do-young. The narrative uses the virtual boyfriend concept to examine the contrast between fantasy-driven expectations and imperfect human relationships.

The show also features special appearances from Seo Kang-jun, Lee Soo-hyuk, Ong Seong-wu, Lee Jae-wook, Lee Hyun-wook, Jay Park, Kim Young-dae and Lee Sang-yi, each portraying a different version of Mi-rae’s simulated romantic interests.

The series is scheduled to begin streaming on Netflix on March 6.