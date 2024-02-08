BLACKPINK's Lisa officially confirmed on February 8 the establishment of her very own label, LLOUD, putting an end to swirling rumors. The Thai rapper and K-pop idol shared the exciting news on her Instagram account, introducing LLOUD as a platform to showcase her vision for music and entertainment projects.

Lisa expressed her eagerness for fans to embark on this new journey with her, emphasizing a commitment to breaking boundaries.

Preceding the announcement, cryptic photoshoots fueled speculation about a potential Hollywood debut but Lisa surprised everyone by taking charge of her artistic expression through her own label.

LLOUD, as per its goals outlined on the official website, aims to transcend genres, connect generations, and prioritize relentless innovation and authenticity in crafting music that defies traditional boundaries. With an official Instagram account and Lisa being the sole artist under its banner, LLOUD is set to monitor Lisa's solo activities, while BLACKPINK members continue their group endeavors under YG Entertainment. Lisa's move mirrors a growing trend in the K-pop industry, where artists like EXO's Baekhyun have taken control of their creative journey by establishing their own companies. As fans eagerly await Lisa's solo ventures with LLOUD, this marks a significant milestone in her flourishing career and the evolving landscape of K-pop.