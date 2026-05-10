BLACKPINK's Lisa to perform at FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Los Angeles

BLACKPINK's Lisa will take the stage at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Los Angeles next month, becoming one of the headline acts at what is set to be the largest opening celebration in the tournament's history.

Lisa's music label confirmed her appearance, announcing: "Happy to announce that LISA will be part of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony, the largest FIFA World Cup in history!"

The 29-year-old Buri Ram native would be the first Thai national to perform at the premier international football tournament. Her appearance also continues a K-pop tradition at the World Cup — BTS's Jungkook made history in 2022 as the first Korean artist to perform at a World Cup opening ceremony, delivering an iconic performance of "Dreamers" at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The song was released on November 20, 2022, to coincide with the first match and opening ceremony of that year's tournament. The track became a global phenomenon, charting across multiple countries and cementing K-pop's foothold in the world's biggest sporting event.

Now Lisa picks up that baton. She will join Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, Rema and Tyla at the Los Angeles ceremony on June 12. According to reports, Lisa is also preparing to release an official World Cup soundtrack alongside Anitta, Rema and Brazilian music group Tropkillaz.

The announcement comes shortly after Lisa drew attention for her solo appearance at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2026, further cementing her status as one of K-pop's most globally recognised performers.

The Los Angeles ceremony is one of three being held across the tournament's three host nations — a first for the World Cup. The festivities begin in Mexico City on 11 June before continuing with ceremonies in Toronto and Los Angeles on 12 June.

In Toronto, Canada, will host its own ceremony at 13:30 local time, with a lineup that includes Michael Bublé, Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez, Nora Fatehi and William Prince. The celebration is built around Canada's cultural diversity, with the FIFA World Cup Trophy reimagined as a mosaic to represent the country's many communities.

Mexico's ceremony at Estadio Azteca will feature Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules and Maná.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the Los Angeles lineup "reflects the cultural diversity of the United States and the vibrancy of its many diasporas, highlighting the nation's rich influence on music, entertainment and pop culture."

Fans attending any of the three ceremonies are advised to arrive early, as gates open four hours before the match, with each ceremony beginning 90 minutes before kick-off.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19, with the final taking place at New York-New Jersey Stadium.