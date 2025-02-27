Actor Michelle Trachtenberg, best known for her role as Georgina Sparks on Gossip Girl, has passed away at the age of 39. The news of her sudden death has left fans and colleagues mourning, with tributes pouring in from those who worked alongside her on the hit series.



Blake Lively, who played Serena van der Woodsen, remembered her former co-star in an emotional Instagram post. Sharing a throwback photo from the Gossip Girl set, Lively reflected on Trachtenberg’s vibrant personality and fearless spirit.



"She was electricity. You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed. Everything she did, she did 200%," Lively wrote. She described Trachtenberg as fiercely loyal, deeply passionate about her work, and someone who always stood up for what she believed in.



Lively also recalled small details that made Trachtenberg unique, including the "yummy caramel-smelling lip gloss" she wore on set. "She didn’t just want to sparkle on camera, she liked creating a nice experience for anyone who was in her orbit," Lively added.



Regretting the lost connection between them over the years, Lively reflected on how easily people assume there will always be time to reconnect. "The real tragedies in life are the ones that blindside you on an idle Tuesday," she wrote, adding, "The world lost a deeply sensitive and good person in Michelle."



Other Gossip Girl stars also shared their condolences. Chace Crawford, who played Nate Archibald, remembered Trachtenberg’s magnetic presence. "She was one of a kind. I remember her coming on set for the first time and just absolutely owning it. She was a force of nature and just so unapologetically funny and magnetic... remembering those years with a big smile. Just a terrible loss. Love you," he wrote.



Police reportedly found Trachtenberg "unconscious and unresponsive" on Wednesday morning. A source close to her revealed that she had been struggling with serious health issues and had been open about her difficulties with those in her inner circle.