The makers of the highly anticipated film of 2024, 'Aadujeevitham' also known as 'The Goat Life', featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran, released its trailer on March 9. Prithviraj's 'Salaar - Part One: Ceasefire' co-star Prabhas has also lauded 'Aadujeevitham' as a guaranteed blockbuster.

Following the trailer release, Prabhas posted on his Instagram story, praising Prithviraj's performance and expressing his anticipation for the movie. Prabhas wrote, "My brother @therealprithvi what have you done!! I can't believe its the same person who played Varadharaja Mannar. Congrats and all the best, brother. Looking forward to #TheGoatLife. With lots of love. Blockbuster is loading. (sic)"

Prithviraj responded to Prabhas's post, expressing his gratitude and hinting at their future collaboration. He said, "Thank you DEVA! See you in the battlefield soon! #SHOURYANGAMPARVAM (sic)."

The survival-drama film, directed by Blessy, has been warmly received by fans globally, with several praising its stunning visuals and others predicting it as a potential Oscar winner.

The two actors previously worked together in the 2023 hit film 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire', directed by Prashanth Neel of 'KGF' fame.