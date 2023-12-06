The audience has learned to look forward to Bobby Deol's entrance in the movie "Animal," which is set to a certain tune. This song, which has become extremely famous on social media, is really a reworked version of an ancient Iranian folk song rather than a brand-new tune.

Even though 'Animal' received mixed reviews and did well at the box office, one song in particular has gone viral online. Bobby Deol's appearance in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga movie is accompanied by this song. The song, which is being played at a wedding, is really an ancient Iranian folk tune that has been reworked rather than a brand-new original.

Composed by Khatereh Group, the song is an old Iranian song named 'Jamaal Jamaaloo'. The song, loosely translated in English means, ‘Oh my cutie, don't play with my heart; You are leaving, embarking on a journey; And I'm getting crazy; Oh my love, my beloved’.