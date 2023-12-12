The actor Suriya is all ready to wow his audience once more in the movie Kanguva. The actor has been looking forward to this movie for a long time, and the producers have generated a lot of excitement about it. The first look at the movie, which featured the actor's rough appearance, was shown last month, leaving fans eager for more.

Bobby Deol is getting ready for his Tamil debut in Suriya's film, and he's getting a lot of accolades for his bad part in the latest movie Animal. The actor shared that his character in the Suriya-starrer goes beyond his usual comfort zone. The much-anticipated film Kanguva, directed by Siva and featuring Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani, is set to release in 38 languages. Reports suggest that Siva’s ambitious project will feature Suriya in six distinct roles, marking Bobby’s introduction to the Tamil film industry. Speaking exclusively with India Today. in, the Animal actor said, “Yes, I am doing Kangava with Suriya. It’s an amazing team, Shiva is a sweetheart and Suriya is an amazing actor again, so dedicated it’s a real pleasure working with him”.

Talking about his character, Bobby said, “This role is definitely out of my comfort zone, also I don’t know the language, so that is again totally out of my zone. I can’t even learn Tamil in a month or two, but I will work on it”.

In the meantime, Animal has received a good deal of criticism despite going on a rampage at the box office in just one week after its debut. A few of the films' troubling themes drew criticism from critics. Reacting to the criticism against the film, Bobby Deol shared, “I am an actor who wants to play characters. I am not out there promoting anything. I do roles which challenge me. What is storytelling? Stories are influenced by what’s happening in our society. It’s just that people don’t want to talk about those things because they want to believe that doesn’t exist. I am just an actor trying to entertain. Box office collections itself says it that people are loving it”.