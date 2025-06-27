Bodo film Ssiinnkkhhaaii teaser launched in Kokrajhar, releasing this September

The teaser and poster of the much-anticipated Bodo feature film Ssiinnkkhhaaii were officially launched on Thursday at a special event held at Nagendra Bhawan in Kokrajhar. The ceremony was graced by Vidya Sagar Borah, Chairman of Jyoti Chitrabon Film Studio, Assam Government, who formally unveiled the film’s first look.

Directed by Raja Narzary and produced by Mamata Mahilary under the banner of Sar Ontai Film Production, Ssiinnkkhhaaii is slated for release in September. The film delves into Bodo traditions and culture, exploring themes of ancient customs and prevailing superstitions within the community.

The lead cast features Swrang Narzary, Helena Daimary, Om Prakash Kherkatari, and Jennifer Daimary, along with several prominent actors from the Bodo film industry.

The event also witnessed the presence of renowned Assamese film actress Chetana Das, popular actress Preety Kongana, and veteran Bodo filmmaker Jwngdao Bodosa, who extended their support and encouragement to the growing Bodo cinema movement.

The launch marked a significant moment for regional cinema, reflecting a growing interest in indigenous storytelling and cultural representation through film.