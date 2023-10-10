Rakul Preet Singh is an Indian actress and model who works mainly in the South Indian film industry. She has also appeared in some Tamil, Bollywood, and Kannada movies. In a short space of time, Rakul Preet Singh has established herself as one of the leading Telugu film actresses. She is an accomplished Indian actress and model, who has left an indelible mark in the world of cinema with her diverse and impactful roles.

Attack

Rakul's character in the movie is a modern scientist with advanced research skills, known for her ability to punch as hard as she thinks. She's the ultimate controller and creator of IRA (Intelligent Robotics Assistant), choosing mind over matter. Bold, fierce, fiery, and ahead of her time, she embodies these qualities in her role.

Chhatriwali

Rakul Preet Singh plays Sanya in the movie "Chhatriwali." She works as a quality control head in a condom factory. At first, she's shy and embarrassed about her job, but she eventually understands the significance of safe sex. Sanya then takes it upon herself to remove the stigma surrounding sex education. This film conveys a vital message about male contraceptives and safe sex, and it's worth adding to your watch list due to its strong performances and social impact.

Runway

Rakul Preet Singh's portrayal of Anya Albuquerque, a co-pilot in the film, is truly remarkable. She brings out the character's admiration for Captain Vikrant Khanna, yet she fearlessly expresses her opinions when necessary. Rakul's performance as an honest and dedicated pilot, deeply committed to her duty, shines on screen. Her screen presence is impressive, and she deserves recognition for her outstanding performance alongside seasoned actors in the film.

Thank God

In "Thank God," Rakul Preet Singh brilliantly takes on the role of a female cop, showcasing her versatility in the world of cinema. Her chemistry with Sidharth Malhotra, which has been adored in their previous films, promises to shine once again as they portray a married couple and parents in this delightful comedy.

Doctor G

Rakul Preet Singh takes on a new role as a doctor for the first time in "Doctor G," where she portrays Dr. Fatima Siddiqui, a gynecologist. This showcases her diverse range of roles and her continuous growth in the film industry. Her preparation for this doctor role is significant, and it's an exciting moment for her fans to see her wearing a doctor's white coat for the first time.

Today, on her birthday, the India Today NE Group wishes to celebrate the powerful and impactful roles she has portrayed on the silver screen. Happy birthday to a true cinematic talent!