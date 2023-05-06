Bollywood actor Adil Hussain has been nominated for the best actor award at the New York Indian Film Festival 2023 for the film ''Footprints on Water''.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, the actor announced the same.

“Nominated for the best actor award at the New York Indian Film Festival 2023. for the film #FootPrintsOnWater... Hope people like the film! Directed by Nathalia Syam,” he tweeted.

Nominated for the best actor award at the New York Indian Film Festival 2023. for the film #FootPrintsOnWater... Hope peop like the film! 🙏🏿✨Directed by Nathalia Syam. @nyindianff pic.twitter.com/JZpmZg7Sch — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) May 6, 2023

The film -- Footprints on Water -- is an English movie directed by Nathalia Syam and features actors including Adil Hussain, Nimisha Sajayan, Lena, and Danny Sura as lead characters.

The 59-year-old actor has worked in Bollywood, as well as in international cinema.

He was also seen in films such as The Reluctant Fundamentalist and Life of Pi.

Hussain received National Film Awards at the 2017 National Film Awards for Hotel Salvation and Maj Rati Keteki.

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